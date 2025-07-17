Disney’s FX greenlights adaptation of Danish psychological drama Ulven Kommer

Disney-owned cablenet FX has greenlit two new dramas, including an adaptation of the Danish psychological thriller Ulven Kommer.

The limited series, Cry Wolf, stars Olivia Colman and Brie Larson and follows a social worker and a mother who find themselves in crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter accuses her of abuse.

It is produced by FX Productions and Colman’s South of the River Pictures, with Sarah Treem (Showtime’s The Affair, HBO’s In Treatment) serving as creator, executive producer and showrunner. The project counts Treem, Colman, Larson, Ed Sinclair and Melissa Bernstein among its executive producers.

Other exec producers include Maja Jul Larsen, who created the original Danish version, as well as Alena Smith and DR Sales’ Christian Rank and Claudia Saganario. DR Sales is the format arm of Danish pubcaster DR, which commissioned the original iteration of the show.

FX also handed a series order to a Ryan Murphy-produced adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel The Shards.

The project, produced by Disney’s 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is set in 1980s Los Angeles and follows a 17-year-old (based in part on Ellis) in his final year at an elite prep school. His world is upended by the arrival of a mysterious new student, whose appearance coincides with the realisation that a serial killer is on the loose.

The project stars Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere and Graham Campbell, with Murphy, Ellis, Max Winkler, Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young executive producing.