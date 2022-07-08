Disney ups Kristen Finney to executive VP of content curation for international

The Walt Disney Company has promoted its executive VP of content distribution strategy and development to a new role overseeing content curation for its international group.

As executive VP of content curation for the media giant’s international group, Kristen Finney will manage content strategy in EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific and India.

This will involve consideration of the content needs for streaming services Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Star+ in those regions.

Finney will report to Rebecca Campbell, who was recently made chair of the Mouse House’s fledgling international content and operations group (IC&O) as it looks to support the growth of its direct-to-consumer business.

Finney has been with Disney since its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Prior to Disney, Finney spent 16 years at 20th Century Fox, latterly overseeing its movie, linear TV and SVoD sales for EMEA as executive VP. Finney began her career at Fox as an attorney with a focus on digital technologies and content protection.

According to Disney, it had 179 million subscribers across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of fiscal 2021. By fiscal 2023, it plans to double the number of countries in which it is available to more than 160. It currently has 340 titles in various stages of development and production for its streaming services.

“Kristen has a proven track record of delivering successful content strategies. This expertise, combined with her skilful ability to build and lead innovative teams, makes her the perfect candidate for this important new role,” said Campbell.

“The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe,” Finney added.