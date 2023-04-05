Disney+ unveils coming-of-age drama Pauline as latest German original

US streamer Disney+ has unveiled supernatural coming-of-age drama series Pauline as its latest German original.

Filming has begun in Cologne and Düsseldorf on the series, which is being directed by Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke and Facundo Scalerandi.

The exec producers are Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann (How to Sell Drugs Online Fast, King of Stones) with Sebastian Colley as head writer.

The plot follows an 18-year-old who accidentally falls pregnant from a one-night stand and discovers she is developing supernatural powers.

Pauline brings together a diverse cast of young actors including Sira-Anna Faal (Druck, Berlin Nobody) and Ludger Bökelmann (Die Discounter, Der vermessene Mensch).

The six-parter, funded by the German Motion Picture Fund, is being produced by Bildundtonfabrik for Disney+ and will premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

Benjamina Mirnik-Voges, VP of original productions for Disney in GSA, said: “We are always on the lookout for fresh, creative voices and new perspectives from Germany for our streaming service and are thrilled we discovered the unique project Pauline by the well-known producers Philip Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. The series gives a new twist to the mystery romance genre with a cool style in an exciting VFX world.”