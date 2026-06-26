Disney+ UK takes a bite out of See-Saw’s The Great White in Mediawan deal

Streamer Disney+ has bagged The Great White, a six-part legal workplace drama from See-Saw Films, for the UK, while a German broadcast deal is soon to be announced, according to See-Saw parent Mediawan Group.

With production underway in Sydney, the series stars Hugo Weaving as a barrister whose career is derailed after professional misconduct lands him with a 12-month supervision order and he is forced to work from a struggling suburban law office. The Great White will air on Australian pubcaster ABC TV and ABC iView in 2027.

Announcing the UK deal, Mediawan Rights said it is becoming increasingly involved at an early stage in dramas, contributing to financing and packaging discussions in close collaboration with producers, as illustrated by recent titles such as the BBC’s Riot Women and the forthcoming California Avenue from Hugo Blick.

“The alchemy of See-Saw’s outstanding creative track record, Hugo Weaving’s lead casting and a brilliantly original feel-good concept created the momentum that led to the acquisition in the UK,” said Sally Habbershaw, CEO at Mediawan Rights.

The Great White is directed by Bafta-winning Alyssa McClelland (Amandaland), with Mia Wasikowska making her TV directing debut and Samantha Lang also directing. The series was originated and developed by Lang and created by playwright and screenwriter Ange Betzien, with scripts written by Betzien, Nick Coyle and Andrew Anastasios.

Weaving leads an ensemble cast that includes Eamon Farren, Arlo Green, Sacha Horler, Brigid Zengeni, Miranda Otto, James Majoos, Emily Barclay and newcomer Dinasha Perera.

The drama marks See-Saw Films’ first collaboration with the ABC and is backed by Screen Australia and Screen NSW. International sales are being handled by Mediawan Rights and Entourage Media.

Rachel Okine, ABC’s head of scripted, said: “The Great White instantly caught our attention as one of the most distinctive and surprising stories we’ve ever read and the team at See-Saw has assembled the perfect powerhouse of creatives, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring it to life. Audiences can expect to laugh, to cry and to reflect.”

Exec producer Lang added: “The Great White is a dramedy about perspectives, human and animal. The series explores justice, compassion and our relationship with the natural world, while remaining funny, surprising and deeply human.”

Liz Watts, See-Saw Films’ head of film and television in Australia, said the show “brilliantly blends sharp wit, emotional depth and compelling courtroom storytelling, delivered by an exceptional team of cast and creatives representing Australia’s finest screen talent.”

According to Screen NSW executive director Kylie Munnich, the production will create more than 700 jobs and generate significant expenditure in the state, while further reinforcing New South Wales’ position as a major screen production hub.

Executive producers on the project include Lang, Betzien, Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Helen Gregory and Weaving, while McClelland and Simon Gillis serve as co-executive producers. Angela Littlejohn is producing and Libby Sharpe is coproducing.