Disney to premiere Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

NEWS BRIEF: Disney Channel in the US will premiere anime-inspired kids’ adventure Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force on November 29, with the 1×60′ special set to stream on Disney+ next February.

Produced by Miraculous Corp, it tells the story of young heroes who team up in Tokyo to confront a mysterious villain turning innocent civilians into monsters. The film serves as a launchpad for 2D spin-off series Miraculous Stellar Force (26×22′), which is scheduled to deliver in 2027.