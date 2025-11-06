Please wait...
Disney to premiere Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force will air on November 29

NEWS BRIEF: Disney Channel in the US will premiere anime-inspired kids’ adventure Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force on November 29, with the 1×60′ special set to stream on Disney+ next February.

Produced by Miraculous Corp, it tells the story of young heroes who team up in Tokyo to confront a mysterious villain turning innocent civilians into monsters. The film serves as a launchpad for 2D spin-off series Miraculous Stellar Force (26×22′), which is scheduled to deliver in 2027.

C21 reporter 06-11-2025 ©C21Media
