Disney+ to carry ZDFS content in German-speaking markets under multi-year deal

Germany’s ZDF Studios has agreed a multi-year licensing deal with Disney+, through which the streamer will make certain content from ZDF Studios available on its platform in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Launching on Disney+ tomorrow, the content will be labelled as ZDF Films & Series, and by the end of the year will comprise more than 3,000 episodes and films from ZDF Studios’ catalogue. It will be included in existing Disney+ subscriptions.

Content will include classic shows including police procedural franchise SOKO and crime series A Crime in Munich (München Mord), Murder Up North (Nord Nord Mord), Marie Brand and… (Marie Brand und…) and Wilsberg.

In future, some new seasons of select ZDF series will also become part of the collection on Disney+, but months after the linear TV broadcast on ZDF’s own streaming platform. The selection will be updated regularly with titles such as The Old Fox (Der Alte), The Criminalist (Der Kriminalist), What a Team! (Ein Starkes Team) and The Crimson Rivers (Die Purpurnen Flüsse).

ZDF Studios has licensed series to Disney+ since 2021, including dramas Mountain Medic (Der Bergdoktor) and Alpine Rescue (Die Bergretter).

Karl Holmes, general manager of Disney+ EMEA, said: “This deal marks an exciting new milestone built on our collaboration with leading European broadcasters. Disney+ has something for everyone, from global hits such as FX’s The Bear and blockbuster movies including Disney’s Lilo & Stitch to iconic franchises like Pixar and Star Wars.

“We’ve long admired the distinctive storytelling of ZDF’s films and series, and we’re delighted to bring even more local content to Disney+ customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, offering an even richer variety of stories to enjoy.”