Disney to acquire Comcast’s 33% Hulu stake but price tag remains up for debate

Disney confirmed yesterday that it will buy the remaining 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast that it doesn’t already own.

The deal, which has been considered a likelihood since 2019, will see Disney become the 100% owner of the US streaming service, a move the Mouse House said will “further [its] streaming objectives.”

However, the price tag for the 33% stake is still up for debate. In its statement yesterday, Disney said it expects it will pay US$8.61bn for Comcast’s stake in Hulu by December 1.

The US$8.61bn price tag represents Comcast’s percentage of the US$27.5bn guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their “put/call” agreement in 2019, minus some anticipated outstanding contributions payable by Comcast to Disney.

However, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has repeatedly said that the 33% stake is worth significantly more than Disney claims.

An independent appraisal process to assess Hulu’s “equity fair value” is underway. Disney said that, if the value of the entire asset is determined to be higher than US$27.5bn, it will “pay [Comcast] its percentage of the difference between the equity fair value and the guaranteed floor value.”

The duration of the appraisal process is uncertain, said Disney, but it is expected to conclude before the end of next year.

Disney became the majority owner of Hulu in 2019 with its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Hulu’s roster of originals includes Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Knowing that it would likely be paying around US$9bn (or more) to buy out Comcast’s stake in Hulu, Disney has been looking to sell off several other key assets over the past year.

Among them, Disney is reportedly close to selling a majority stake in its Indian business to Reliance Industries. According to reports, Disney’s entire Indian business is valued at around US$10bn, with Reliance set to acquire a controlling stake valued at between US$7bn and US$8bn. The company is also in talks with various parties over the sale of ABC network and stations.

Disney will report its year-end financial results next Wednesday.