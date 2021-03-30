Disney+ starts shooting Obi-Wan

US streaming service Disney+ will start shooting new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi in April.

The series was originally greenlit in August 2019 as an untitled spin-off, and sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to the roles of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The series takes place 10 years after the events of the third prequel, Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, which marked Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of fellow Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, is director for the series.

Executive producers are Chow, president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker producer Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold.

McGregor originally played Kenobi in three films between 1999 and 2005 after taking over the role from Sir Alec Guinness.