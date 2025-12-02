Disney+ slates UK original starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones

US streaming giant Disney+ has commissioned a new relationship comedy out of the UK starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, with Tony McNamara attached as writer.

Mosquito is a six-episode Hulu Original Series from the UK coming to Disney+ Internationally and Hulu in the US penned by two-time Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning writer McNamara (Poor Things).

It reunites McNamara and Hoult following their previous collaboration on Hulu Original Series The Great. 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions and Hustle & Punch are the production companies.The plot centres on a recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present… all started by an intrusive mosquito.

McNamara, writer and executive producer, said “I’m thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around. I can’t wait to go make absurd comedy with them.”

In a joint statement, Eric Schrier, president, Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy, The Walt Disney Company, and Angela Jain, head of content, Disney+ EMEA said: “Tony is one of the most talented writers working in film and television today, with a legacy of incredible success at Disney.

“He has an unmatched ability to bring fascinating and complex stories to life weaving sharply written, intricate dialogue with signature dark-humour and complexity. Partnering with him on Mosquito is an incredible step forward for our local original content and reinforces our ambitions in the UK.”