Disney+ shifts original series release day

Disney+ has moved the day it releases original series on its platform from Friday to Wednesday.

Until last week, the US giant’s direct-to-consumer service had released all its original series and movies on Fridays. On Wednesday June 9, however, it launched Marvel series Loki two days ahead of its anticipated premiere date.

Following that move, Disney said Loki was its most-watched series premiere and that it will now release all of its original series on Wednesdays. Original movies will continue to debut on Fridays.

The shift also separates Disney+ from Netflix, which has historically launched its new series on Fridays.

On Disney+, the premiere of Monsters at Work will now move from July 2 to July 7, Turner & Hooch moves from July 16 to July 21, Behind the Attraction moves from July 16 to July 21, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life moves from July 23 to July 28, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts moves from July 30 to July 28, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse season 1B moves from July 30 to July 28, Growing Up Animal moves from August 20 to August 18 and Short Circuit season two moves from July 30 to August 4.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said he has no plans to follow in the footsteps of rival streamers HBO Max and Paramount+ by launching a lower-cost, ad-supported tier to the SVoD platform.

Speaking at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, Chapek said Disney+, which upped its prices earlier this year, is happy with its current model.

“We’re always reevaluating how we go to market across the world, but we’ve got no such plans now to do that. We’re happy with the models we’ve got right now,” Chapek said, as reported by The Verge. “We won’t limit ourselves and say no to anything, but right now we have no such plans for that.”