Disney secures former Netflix APAC leader Tony Zameczkowski for streaming role

Former Netflix APAC executive Tony Zameczkowski has joined The Walt Disney Company as senior VP and general manager, direct-to-consumer, Asia Pacific.

The hire will see Zameczkowski lead the Mouse House’s streaming business across the region and remain in Singapore, reporting to both Disney’s APAC president Luke Kang and president of direct-to -consumer, Joe Earley.

Armed with 25-years of executive experience across media, entertainment and technology he most recently served as VP and regional co-head and head of partnerships at Netflix in APAC.

He exited Netflix’s Singapore office in June after nine years at the streamer, having grown the streamer’s APAC business from launch.

Prior to Netflix he spearheaded mobile platform and fan community Victorious’ international operations and served as a core member of the senior leadership team as international VP and MD.

He has also served in senior roles at YouTube over eight years, establishing its music business in APAC and leading strategic partner development across sports and entertainment in EMEA. Zameczkowski started his career with Warner Bros International Television in Paris.

“We have made significant progress building streaming into a core driver and establishing Disney+ as one of the leading players in this region. I believe Tony’s unique background in scaling businesses across media, entertainment and technology sectors will help accelerate our next stage of development in this vibrant and high-growth region,” said Kang.

On his new role Zameczkowski said: “Expanding our international streaming audience is a priority for the company, and APAC is a region with immense growth opportunities to unlock. I have always admired Disney’s unmatched leadership in the entertainment space and its ability to remain modern and relevant to consumers over its storied history.”