Disney+ reveals first Canadian originals, including Bruce McCulloch comedy

Streamer Disney+ is making its long-awaited entrance into original Canadian programming with green lights for two new projects, including a scripted comedy series executive produced by Bruce McCulloch (The Kids in the Hall).

Eight-part comedy Knighted, produced by Heavy Lifting Productions in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, is described as following a missing person’s case that “spirals into a gloriously absurd documentary-style exploration of the sinister secrets lurking beneath the enchanting pageantry of a local medieval dinner theatre.”

McCulloch developed the project alongside its creators Jackson Rowe and Mike Mildon (For Heaven’s Sake), as well as producers Trevor Rotenberg, Zack Waxenberg and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment.

Disney+ has also commissioned I’m Not Coming Back from Tuck Shop Media and Hodgee Films. The three-part crime docuseries is about the large-scale manhunt that took place after two armed fugitives went on a killing spree in British Columbia in the summer of 2019. When national police hit dead ends, the authorities enlisted help from a member of the Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The project comes from producer Joe Tuck (Running Smoke, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback) and director Brent Hodge (I Am Chris Farley, Pharma Bro).

The announcement comes just over six months after Disney+ appointed former CBC exec Paige Murray as director of development, as first reported by C21.

The green lights come at an interesting moment for the US-based streamers operating in Canada. For many years, the Canadian government inched forward with plans to mandate that streamers contribute a portion of their local revenues back into producing local shows.

However, last week Mark Carney’s Liberal government made the surprise decision to reject a recent ruling from the country’s broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television & Telecommunications Commission, that streamers must contribute 15% of their Canadian revenues back into the local funding ecosystem.

Instead, the government said it would inject an additional C$600m (US$430m) into the audiovisual and audio sectors annually.

The government’s decision has thrown into question whether foreign-owned streamers like Netflix and Disney+ will be required to divert any of their Canadian revenues back into making Canadian shows and movies.

As it stands, the streamers must put 5% back into the Canadian system, but that rule remains tied up in a legal challenge from the Motion Picture Association, which represents the streamers. It is unclear whether or not the ruling will remain in place.

For their part, the local teams for Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and others have expressed their commitment to the Canadian creative community and their appetite for developing and commissioning Canadian shows that can find audiences domestically and abroad.

“We’re delighted to launch Knighted and I’m Not Coming Back as our first-ever Canadian originals; two series that showcase the incredible range of talent we have here in Canada,” said Murray.

“This demonstrates our deep commitment to local content, investing in stories that will resonate with audiences both here in Canada and around the world.”