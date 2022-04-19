Please wait...
Disney+ reorders Proud Family reboot

Animated sitcom The Proud Family

NEWS BRIEF: Disney+ has commissioned a second season of the reboot of animated sitcom The Proud Family from Disney Television Animation featuring musician Chance the Rapper.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also includes her madcap family, with Chance the Rapper and other stars such as Gabrielle Union, Normani and Leslie Odom Jr voice-acting various roles. The series is executive produced by its creator Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar.

C21 reporter 19-04-2022 ©C21Media

