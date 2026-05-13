Disney+ picks up Kiwi crime dramedy Ms X from Dynamic TV for UK, Ireland

Disney+ has acquired Dynamic Television’s New Zealand-set crime comedy-drama Ms X (6×60′) to debut in the UK and Ireland in July.

Described as a fast-paced, female-led series, it stars Melissa George (In Treatment) and was originally commissioned by Sky New Zealand’s Three and streamer ThreeNow.

Also starring Dean O’Gorman (After the Party) and Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), it is produced by Plus6Four Entertainment and South Pacific Pictures, with funding from NZ On Air and the NZ Screen Production Rebate.

The series is written and created by Hannah Marshall and David de Lautour, while US-based Dynamic Television coproduces and handles worldwide distribution, excluding New Zealand.

George stars as a suburban mum who teams up with an old high school friend to scare her cheating husband into staying faithful. But when things turn (accidentally) homicidal, she is pulled into a criminal underworld, caught between the cops, the cartel and a vicious PTA.

The show is directed by de Lautour and executive produced by George, Gareth Williams, Marshall, and de Lautour for Plus6Four Entertainment, Kelly Martin for South Pacific Pictures and Daniel March for Dynamic.

“Ms X is a bold series with a fun and thrilling tone, layers of suspense and surprises, and a standout performance from Melissa George,” said March, managing partner at Dynamic Television.