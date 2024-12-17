Disney picks up animated science fiction adventure series Messi and the Giants

Disney Branded Television has acquired the Lionel Messi-inspired animated series Messi and the Giants from Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television Kids.

The animated series, which unfolds in an epic saga where a young boy named Leo is transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe, will premiere exclusively on Disney Channel, followed by Disney Channel On Demand and globally on streaming service Disney+.

Made in collaboration with the Argentinian World Cup-winning footballer’s Lionel Messi Management, the show was unveiled to buyers at Mipcom in Cannes last year.

Guy Toubes (Odd Squad) serves as executive producer, overseeing all writing for the series. Canary Island-based Atlantis Animation and director Dan Creteur serve as the show’s animation studio.

The series was developed by Toubes and Creteur under the creative direction of Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television Kids, in partnership with Messi, and will be available in English, Spanish and many other languages.

To date, Messi is the only athlete in the world to win eight Ballon d’Or Awards and six Golden Boots. Messi currently plays in the US for MLS team Inter Miami.

“I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations,” said Messi.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said: “Football is the world’s most beloved sport, uniting and captivating millions of fans of all ages.

“We are proud to work with Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures Television to bring Messi and the Giants to our passionate, global kids audience. We know that its themes of family, friendship, and teamwork will resonate with not only football enthusiasts but everyone everywhere who loves a great story.”

Joe D’Ambrosia, executive VP and general manager, Sony Pictures Television Kids, said: “Football is one of those rare sports that brings people together and shines a light on the true meaning of teamwork. It’s been a privilege to team with Leo and our colleagues at Sony Music on this first-time collaboration.”

“We’re thrilled that Disney is giving a global platform to this fun take on a classic tale and look forward to launching a global consumer products and branded partnerships program alongside the show’s debut.”