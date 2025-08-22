Disney+, Peter Jackson get back to The Beatles with remastered Anthology series

Disney+ and Peter Jackson have reteamed to release more behind-the-scenes footage of The Beatles with a new version of the iconic band’s Anthology documentary series.

The Beatles Anthology will launch on November 26 and is a restored, remastered and extended version of the eight-part series that was first released three decades ago on ITV in the UK and ABC in US.

The series’ original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world.

The Disney+ version includes a new ninth episode, featuring unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together between 1994 and 1995 to reflect on their shared life as The Beatles and work on compilation album series The Anthology.

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

The documentary series ties in with the release of a restored and expanded version of The Anthology, including a new fourth compilation album, on November 21, plus a 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book.

It comes after Disney+ had a huge hit with the 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back, directed and produced by Jackson. This was followed up by Beatles ’64, from producer Martin Scorsese, last year.