Disney+ orders period drama adaptation of CJ Sansom’s first Shardlake novel

Disney+ has ordered a series based on Shardlake, the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by CJ Sansom, starring Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Anthony Boyle.

Written by Stephen Butchard (Baghdad Central, The Last Kingdom) and produced by The Forge and Runaway Fridge, Shardlake is now in production.

The four-part adaptation is based on the first novel in British author Sansom’s novel series and is being filmed in Hungary, Austria and Romania.

Disney describes the show as an eerie whodunnit adventure, set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries.

Hughes (The Innocents, Then Barbara Met Alan) leads the cast as Matthew Shardlake, a lawyer with an acute sense of justice and one of the few honest men in a world beset with scheming and plots.

Shardlake works for Thomas Cromwell, played by Bean (Time, Game of Thrones), the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII. Despite his unwavering loyalty to Cromwell and the Crown, Shardlake’s position in society is unfavoured because of his appearance, as a person living with scoliosis during the Tudor period, suffering the indignity of being abused as a ‘crookback’ wherever he turns.

The series is executive produced by George Ormond and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Stevie Lee for Runaway Fridge, and Lee Mason for Disney+ EMEA. Justin Chadwick (The Other Boleyn Girl) is on board to direct the series, with John Griffin as producer.