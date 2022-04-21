Disney+, Nat Geo spotlight Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X in latest Genius

National Geographic factual drama franchise Genius is moving to parent company Disney’s streaming service for its fourth season, which will focus on Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.

Genius: MLK-X will again be produced by Imagine Television Studios and 20th Television, with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard returning as executive producers. The new instalment and future seasons will be available on streamer Disney+.

It will be showrun and executive produced by Raphael Jackson Jr and Damione Macedon (The Mosquito Coast, Power), with Jeff Stetson writing the pilot. Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also exec produce via their production company Undisputed Cinema.

The fourth season will explore the formative years, accomplishments, duelling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X. While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, X argued forcefully for black empowerment, identity and self-determination.

The first three seasons of the franchise, which dramatises the life events of history’s great innovators, focused on Albert Einstein, Picasso and Aretha Franklin respectively. This is the first time Genius will focus on two people at once.