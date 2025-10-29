Please wait...
Please wait...

Disney+ moves Only Murders in the Building to London for S6

Only Murders in the Building

NEWS BRIEF: Disney+ has renewed its comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building for a sixth 10-episode season, which will be set in London for the first time.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building was set in New York for its first five seasons, the latest of which dropped its final episode yesterday. Co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, the murder mystery series first launched on Hulu and Disney+ in 2021.

C21 reporter 29-10-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount to axe 1,000 jobs this week in first round of cuts
Canada's Bell Media shops for drama and reality at ITV Studios
ITV hires Lifted's Iona Mackenzie, ups Paula Thomas to fill commissioning roles
Senior VP of sales and distribution Shirley Bowers leaves Fremantle US
Microdrama consumption on social media platforms on the rise, Ampere Analysis reveals

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE