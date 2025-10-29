Disney+ moves Only Murders in the Building to London for S6

NEWS BRIEF: Disney+ has renewed its comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building for a sixth 10-episode season, which will be set in London for the first time.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building was set in New York for its first five seasons, the latest of which dropped its final episode yesterday. Co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, the murder mystery series first launched on Hulu and Disney+ in 2021.