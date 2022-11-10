Please wait...
Disney+ Hotstar keeps it real with Bollywood diva Arora

Malaika Arora

NEWS BRIEF: Indian streamer Disney+ Hotstar is to premiere new reality show Moving in With Malaika, a fly-on-the-wall series about Bollywood actress Malaika Arora.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it will screen from December 5 and gives viewers exclusive access to the celebrity’s everyday life – from sharing candid opinions on her career to hanging out with friends and family members. Arora started her career as a video jockey on MTV India and has since acted in movies such as Kaante and EMI.

