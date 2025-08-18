Disney greenlights supernatural teen dramedy series from Tim Federle

Disney Branded Television has greenlit a series about a trio of teenage witches-in-training living in New Orleans for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Coven Academy is set to air in 2026 and comes from Tim Federle, creator of the long-running Emmy Award-winning High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Creator and executive producer Federle said he pitched Coven Academy as a “love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on.”

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, the series follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces.

Described as a thrilling, witty blend of magic, mystery and teen drama, it stars Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Tiffani Thiessen (Alexa and Katie), Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Louis Thresher (Boarders), Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) and Ora Duplass (Their Town). Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay, Swayam Bhatia and Keegan Connor Tracy.

Federle wrote and directed the pilot, which he also executive produced alongside Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist, Federle’s head of creative at his Chorus Boy Productions.

Under his recently renewed overall deal with Disney Branded Television, Federle is also executive producing the live-action comedy series Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, premiering September 12 on Disney Channel, with all episodes streaming October 15 on Disney+.

In addition, he is directing the previously announced Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel for Disney’s 20th Century Studios and writing the stage musical adaptation of The Greatest Showman for Disney Theatrical Group.

Federle is represented by CAA, Magnet Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

“Coven Academy is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.

“Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation.”