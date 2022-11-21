Disney+ greenlights streamer’s first Nordic original drama To Cook a Bear

US-based streamer Disney+ has greenlit its first original Nordic drama, which is based on To Cook a Bear, the 19th-century period crime novel from Mikael Niemi.

The six-part series is centered on a pastor and a runaway Sami boy, who develops a deep relationship while investigating an unexpected murder mystery.

To Cook a Bear takes place in the summer of 1852 in the village of Kengis, far north in Sweden.

The screenplay will be written by Swedish screenwriter Jesper Harrie (Blinded, Bonus Family, Sunny Side). It is produced by Miira Paasilinna, Martin Person and Mia Welin at Anagram Sweden.

Vibeke Lia, director of programming and production for The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic said: “In EMEA, we will be creating 60 local productions for Disney+ by 2024 as we continue to work with outstanding creators and premium producers as part of the company’s commitment to source, develop and produce original productions. We are thrilled to start bringing our local Nordic productions into that mix.”