Disney+ greenlights docuseries on Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s sailing team

Disney+ has ordered an as-yet-untitled documentary series following SailGP’s Australian team the Bonds Flying Roos, which is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Eureka Productions in partnership with SailGP and the Bonds Flying Roos, the Australian series tracks the team as it competes in the global sailing championship, where identical 50-foot catamarans go head-to-head, reaching speeds of up to 100kph.

The project will use behind-the-scenes access to the athletes, including driver and team CEO Tom Slingsby, and reveal the challenges of competing on the international circuit. It will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ internationally.

Brent Hodge is director and showrunner, while Rob Mac, executive producer on Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Disney+), is attached as an executive producer via his More Better Productions banner.

The project was greenlit by Disney’s international originals team under Eric Schrier, who serves as president of direct-to-consumer international originals, strategic programming and emerging media.

The docuseries reunites Reynolds and Jackman, who co-starred in 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which took more than US$1.3bn at the global box office.

“Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP’s Bonds Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level,” said Schrier.