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Disney+ gives The Testaments a second run

The Testaments

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Disney+ has renewed Hulu Original drama series and The Handmaid’s Tale spin-off The Testaments for a second season, with the finale of S1 set to stream on Wednesday May 27.

An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a coming-of-age story set in the same fictional totalitarian state of Gilead and based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-winning novel. It was created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and is produced by MGM Television and 20th Television.

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C21 reporter 21-05-2026 ©C21Media
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