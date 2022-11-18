Please wait...
Disney extends overall deal with Craig Gerber, makes Sofia the First spin-off

Disney Branded Television has extended its overall deal with writer/producer Craig Gerber, under which he will develop a spin-off show to animated children’s series Sofia the First.

Craig Gerber

Gerber is the creator of Sofia the First, as well as other animated series for Disney, Elena of Avalor and Firebuds.

Sofia the First tells the story of a little girl who becomes a princess when her mum marries the king. It has run for four seasons which are currently streaming on Disney+.

Under his overall deal with Disney Branded Television, Gerber and his production banner Electric Emu will develop a Sofia the First spin-off set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia.

Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly, about a time-travelling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be executive produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

Alyssa Sapire, senior VP of development, series and strategy at Disney Junior, said, “Craig’s commitment to representing diverse characters and stories with messages of compassion, leadership and resilience is a throughline in his career. His ability to tell entertaining, heartfelt and meaningful stories that resonate with both children and adults alike is unmatched and I look forward to continuing our partnership for many, many years to come.”

Karolina Kaminska 18-11-2022 ©C21Media
