Disney+ confirms withdrawal from BBC Doctor Who partnership after two seasons

US streaming giant Disney+ is ending its partnership with UK public broadcaster the BBC on its long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who after two season.

The BBC said today the series will return to screens with a Christmas special in 2026 written by Russell T Davies and produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios. But Disney+ will not partner on that or future seasons of the show.

The BBC said it remains fully committed to the show and will announce plans for the next season in due course.

Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of drama, said: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming [Doctor Who spin-off] The War Between the Land & the Sea.

“The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the Tardis remains at the heart of the BBC.”

Disney boarded the classic BBC title in 2022 with a deal that returned Davies as showrunner after 10 years and secured streaming rights for the show outside the UK and Ireland on Disney+.

In the US, Doctor Who previously aired on BBC America, the joint venture between the BBC and AMC Networks, and in Canada, Bell Media was the rights holder for previous seasons. Other international broadcasters including Australia’s ABC and TVNZ in New Zealand also had long-running licensing agreements in place.

The War Between the Land & The Sea is due to drop later this year. Another Doctor Who spin-off, this time an animated series, is also in the works for CBeebies.

Speculation has long swirled about Disney withdrawing from the pact, and at the Edinburgh Television Festival in August, the BBC’s new content chief Kate Phillips promised to continue the show with or without Disney’s support.