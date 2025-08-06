Disney+ confirms launch date for Twisted-Wonderland anime adaptation

Disney+ has confirmed its anime adaptation of video game Twisted-Wonderland will launch on October 29.

Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation follows a high school student who is transported to a villainous school for mages in an enchanted world. Facing iconic Disney villains including Ursula, Maleficent and Jafar, he and his classmates must search for a way home.

Produced by Japanese anime studios Yumeta Company and Aniplex, and Walt Disney Japan, the first season of the series, titled Episode of Heartslabyul, will comprise 8×22’ episodes. Two further seasons are also in the works.

The mobile game the series is based on, created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan, first launched in Japan in 2020. The anime series adaptation was announced the following year. An English-language edition of the game was released in 2022.