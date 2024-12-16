Disney+ commissions reboot of classic US sitcom Malcolm in the Middle

Disney+ has commissioned a reboot of Malcolm in the Middle, the American sitcom that ran on US broadcaster Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Linwood Boomer, who created the initial version of the series, is also behind the new iteration, which has been greenlit for a four-episode limited run.

Former cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek will reprise their roles almost 20 years after the influential comedy series went off air.

The new project is being produced by 20th Television and New Regency for Disney Branded Television. A release date has not yet been announced.

The original show followed a young genius Malcolm (played by Muniz) as he attempted to navigate life with his quirky and often difficult family. The reboot sees Malcolm and his daughter being drawn into the family’s chaos when father Hal (Cranston) and mother Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Boomer is the writer and executive producer alongside Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann. Ken Kwapis is directing all four episodes and will also executive produce.

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” said 20th Television president Karey Burke.

“When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”