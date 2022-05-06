Please wait...
Disney Branded TV to serve up series adaptation of Cookies & Milk novel

Disney Television Animation, the animation studio of Disney Branded Television, is developing a series based on the soon-to-be-released novel Cookies & Milk from author Shawn Amos.

The show is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions; Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant of Jesse James Films; and Amos. It follows the summer adventures of a harmonica-playing middle schooler as he begrudgingly helps his optimistic and quite possibly magical father open the world’s first cookie shop in Hollywood in the 1970s.

US-based prodco Jesse James Films previously optioned the rights to the book, which is due to be released later this month.

Cinema Gypsy Production, also based in the US, has a first-look deal with ABC Signature and is currently in production on Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney Channel. Fishburne and Sugland’s prodco, launched in 2000, is also an executive producer on Black-ish and its spin-off shows Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

“It’s an absolute coup to bring Shawn Amos’s heartfelt, humorous book to Disney television screens and, with the guiding vision, credibility and track record of our Cinema Gypsy and Jesse James Films creative team, we’re looking forward to telling this authentic and relatable story about belonging, self-acceptance and forgiveness,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Disney has not yet revealed which platform the project will debut on.

Earlier this week, Disney Branded TV announced it was adapting American author Sharon M Draper’s acclaimed novel Out of My Mind as a movie for Disney+.

