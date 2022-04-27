Disney Branded TV restructures unscripted business, promotes five execs

Disney Branded Television has realigned its unscripted and non-fiction content teams into three areas of focus and promoted five key executives.

The three areas are Disney Original Documentary, Disney Branded Television Unscripted and Disney Branded Television Partnerships & Kids.

To tie in with this, Marjon Javadi has been promoted to VP of Disney documentary films and docuseries, while Nicole Silveira is now VP of unscripted and Claire McCabe has been upped to VP of brand partnerships and kids.

Meghan de Boer has been promoted to executive director of brand partnerships and kids, with Jordan Gilbert now exec director of unscripted.

Javadi joined Disney in 2019 as director of documentaries, before which she worked in funding at Doc Society and helped build the documentary unit at Netflix.

Silveira also joined Disney in 2019 as part of the launch team for Disney+, before which she was head of unscripted development and VP at Pilgrim Media Group. She was also previously a development executive at ITV, focused on creating original formats for international broadcasters, and spent nearly a decade at NBCUniversal.

McCabe was previously VP of kids alternative programming at Disney Branded Television, before which she spent 12 years at Viacom-owned channels including CMT, VH1 and MTV.

Along with Silveira and Gilbert, de Boer was part of the Disney+ launch team, having joined Disney in 2008 as a producer for the Disney/ABC Digital Studio.

Gilbert joined Disney in 2019 as director of original programming. Before that he was VP of original programming at Lionsgate Television and manager of digital content at Universal Pictures.

The team continues to report to Marc Buhaj, VP of unscripted and non-fiction, under the senior leadership of Charlie Andrews, executive VP of live-action and alternative series.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: “Aligning our strengths into three areas of dedicated focus across unscripted and non-fiction content prepares us to maximise the biggest global opportunities in this unique space, one with unlimited possibilities of stories not yet told.

“Charlie, Marc, Marjon, Nicole, Claire, Meghan and Jordan are energised to make the best unscripted content with creative minds across Disney and throughout our industry and to continue delivering compelling and entertaining stories that reflect the Disney brand that families have loved for nearly 100 years.”