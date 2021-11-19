Please wait...
Disney Branded Television gives Hailey’s On It! greenlight to save the world

Comedy-adventure series Hailey’s On It!

Disney Branded Television has commissioned an animated comedy-adventure series called Hailey’s On It!

Produced by Disney Television Animation (TVA) and created and produced by Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton, the show’s lead character is voiced by Auli’i Cravalho (Moana).

Slated to debut in 2023, the series tells the story of a risk-averse teenager who must overcome her fears in order to save the world.

This is the first animated series from longtime writing and producing partners Bunje and Stanton, who started their writing careers at TVA nearly 15 years ago. Their credits include Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and Prince of Peoria for Disney XD.

Howy Parkins (The Lion Guard) is co-executive producer and supervising director, Wade Wisinski (The Owl House) is producer, Karen Graci (Tuca & Bertie) is story editor and Lee Ann Dufour (The Breadwinner) is art director. Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) are also part of the voice cast.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

