Disney appoints PepsiCo alum Hugh F Johnston as new chief financial officer

Disney has tapped former PepsiCo finance head Hugh F Johnston as its new senior exec VP and chief financial officer.

Johnston, who was most recently vice-chairman and chief financial officer at food and drinks giant PepsiCo, will be responsible for Disney’s finance teams globally, including oversight of corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labour standards, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.

He assumes the role on December 4, reporting to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Johnston succeeds Christine McCarthy, who exited the role over the summer. Kevin Lansberry, executive VP and chief financial officer of Disney’s Parks, Experiences & Products division, held the role in the interim.

Johnston joined PepsiCo in 1987 and served in various roles, including executive VP of global operations and president of Pepsi-Cola North America, until being promoted to chief financial officer in 2010.

He arrives as Disney faces challenges on multiple fronts – among them a lagging stock price that has hovered around the US$85 per share mark for the past few months – and prepares to execute several mammoth deals, and mulls several others, that will significantly reshape its international business.

Last week, Disney confirmed that it will become the sole owner of US streamer Hulu by buying out Comcast’s 33% stake. The price tag has yet to be agreed, but will be upwards of US$8.61bn, per the terms of an agreement inked between Disney and Comcast in 2019.

Disney is also reportedly in the closing stages of selling its Indian business in a deal valuing the Indian operation at around US$10bn, while it is holding talks over the potential sale of ABC networks and TV stations in the US.

“Hugh’s well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America and his wealth of leadership experience in both financial and operational roles overseeing a diverse portfolio of top global brands make him a perfect addition to Disney’s senior leadership team,” said Iger.

“His expertise will serve Disney and its shareholders well as we continue the transformative work we are doing to drive growth and value creation.”