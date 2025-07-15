Disney+ and ABC News greenlight shortform daily news show What You Need to Know

Disney+ and ABC News in the US have commissioned a shortform daily news show, marking the first time the news outlet has created a daily programme exclusively for the streaming service.

Anchored by international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, What You Need to Know will follow the biggest news stories of the day as well as entertainment news and viral videos.

The show is set to premiere on July 21, with new episodes streaming at 06.00 ET on weekdays. Each episode will be available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours.

Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said the show is “reimagining what a news experience can look like for Disney+ subscribers – delivering smart, bite-sized commentary on the stories that matter most.”

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic added: “This new effort expands ABC News’ significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences on the platform.”

What You Need to Know joins several other daily news shows on Disney+ in the US, including Good Morning America: First Look, Prime with Linsey Davis, World News Tonight with David Muir and the ABC News Live streaming news channel.

Longman and Scott said in a joint statement the new show is “built for the speed of the scrolling era, cutting through the noise by offering essential news in an easily digestible and accessible package wherever you are.”