Disney+, AMC, DR take on Moloch

Disney+ in France, Danish pubcaster DR and AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now have acquired French thriller series Moloch.

Produced by Calt Studio, Belga Productions and Arte, Moloch (6×52’) is set in an industrial and labyrinthine seaside town where strangers suddenly burst into flames for no apparent reason.

To uncover the truth, an ambitious and troubled young journalist and a grief-stricken psychiatrist undertake the investigation.

Disney has acquired the series for the Star segment of Disney+ in France, while AMC Networks has bought it for Sundance Now in the UK, US and Canada, where it will launch in June.

Moloch is created by Arnaud Malherbe and written by Malherbe and Marion Festraëts. It premiered on Arte in France last October and is distributed internationally by Mediawan Rights.