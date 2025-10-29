Please wait...
Disney alum Sean Bailey launches RedBird-backed US prodco B5 Studios

Former Disney executive Sean Bailey, who recently departed the Mouse House after a long tenure as president of production, has rolled out new prodco B5 Studios.

Sean Bailey

Gage Skidmore

Backed by private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, the venture will make content for TV and film, as well as ideate new entertainment formats.

Bailey will serve as founder and CEO, with his executive team including Justin Springer as head of creative and Jeff Silver as head of production.

B5 is launching with several research and development projects at Facebook parent company Meta, as well as unspecified collaborations with a range of creatives.

RedBird, which acquired UK television production and distribution giant All3Media for £1.15bn (US$1.57bn) last year, will provide capital to help boost B5’s market impact and growth.

Bailey said: “B5 is poised to take advantage of a major market opportunity, giving great artists a new set of tools and opportunities to share their stories with audiences.

“We are already collaborating with some of the industry’s best creatives, equipping them with the innovative technologies and business models of a future-facing studio.

“The deep experience of our executives and advisors will be invaluable as we not only create excellent films and television series, but also trailblaze new entertainment formats that open doors for storytellers. We have a fantastic slate of artist-driven partnerships and projects in the works, and we can’t wait to share them with audiences around the world.”

Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner, RedBird, said: “I have known Sean for over 20 years, and we have a shared view on how technology can support and further enable the creative community to generate great content, expand formats and reach consumers.

“RedBird will lean into supporting Sean and the exceptional team at B5, bringing our business building resources, including capital and operating expertise, to help scale the business.”

Neil Batey 29-10-2025 ©C21Media
