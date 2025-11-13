Disney alum Gene Pao rejoins sports net Fuel TV as North America president

Former Disney and Fox executive Gene Pao has been appointed as president and general manager for North America at specialist action sports network Fuel TV.

Reporting to Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of Fuel TV Global, his remit is to oversee content strategy, distribution, advertising and partnerships, marketing and operations. Pao is also tasked with driving growth across linear, digital and FAST platforms.

He previously worked at Fuel TV between 2008 and 2011 as VP of digital media and international development when the network was owned by Fox.

Pao began his career at Disney/ESPN Media Networks as director of distribution strategy in 2001 and later served as executive director, business strategy and development.

He went on to hold senior roles at Fox Interactive Media, YouTube, Golf Channel and NBC’s The Biggest Loser, where he led digital initiatives and subscription businesses. At Shout! Factory, Gene rose from VP of digital to exec VP of strategy and digital.

Fuel TV is available in more than 120 countries and features coverage from sports such as surfing, skateboarding, freeskiing, BMX and motocross.

Figueiredo said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Gene back to the Fuel TV family. Since his earlier time here, Gene has built an outstanding track record in digital media and proven his ability to grow innovative streaming businesses.”

Pao said: “I’m stoked to rejoin Fuel TV at such a pivotal moment, as action sports are captivating new audiences across every screen.

“With emerging platforms like FAST and YouTube, the timing couldn’t be better for Fuel TV to reintroduce itself in the US – the birthplace of action sports.

“Backed by our legacy, authenticity, deep creator relationships and worldwide reach, we’re uniquely positioned to lead this movement – serving fans, empowering athletes, and helping partners connect with one of the most passionate communities in media.”