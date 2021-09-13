Please wait...
Disney alum Anna Taganov to head BBC Children’s content and strategy

Former Disney executive Anna Taganov is to join UK pubcaster the BBC as head of children’s content and programming strategy.

Taganov, who is currently a children’s media consultant, will be responsible for managing content and programming strategies for BBC Children’s video output across CBeebies, CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

She will work alongside BBC Children’s two lead commissioning and acquisition execs, Kate Morton (0-6) and Sarah Muller (7-12).

She will oversee the teams responsible for planning and scheduling all children’s and educational video content on CBeebies, CBBC and BBC iPlayer. She will also handle the department’s You Tube channels as well as CBeebies House and CBBC HQ presentation.

Taganov previously headed content and programming strategies for Disney channels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She led programme planning, media planning and scheduling for 16 Disney Junior and Disney XD channels and worked on the content transition strategy from linear to on-demand ahead of the launch of Disney+.

During her 13 years there she worked on the pan-regional Disney Junior channel launch and helped to grow a multitude of Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm franchises, deploying children’s TV content across Disney branded channels multiplex and video-on-demand services.

Taganov said: “It’s such an exciting time in children’s media as video and on-demand content becomes more and more sought after by young audiences. The BBC is a world leader in children’s content and I’m thrilled to be joining.”

Anna will report to Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education.

Hidalgo said: “Anna has a wealth of experience and an impeccable track record in creating and delivering high-performing children’s TV linear and VoD offers. She is passionate about children’s content and a great addition to our team.”

