Discovery US, SBS Oz and host of European broadcasters take on Air India crash doc

Discovery Channel in the US, public broadcaster SBS in Australia and a host of European broadcasters have picked up a fast turnaround doc on the deadly Air India crash in June.

Air India Crash: What Went Wrong? (1×60’) was originally produced by Emporium Productions for Channel 4 in the UK and is being shopped internationally by Silverlining.

The doc investigates what might have led to the devastating crash which killed everyone on board apart from one survivor who miraculously was able to walk away, along with dozens more victims on the ground.

The documentary has sold to HRT (Croatia), RTBF (Belgium), TVP (Poland) following previous co-financing deals with Channel 4 (UK), Discovery (US), SBS (Australia), DR (Denmark), DPG (Belgium), CNN (Portugal), HOT8 (Israel), and Movistar (Spain).

Another air disaster title on Silverlining’s slate, Murder in the Skies: Who Downed MH17?, has also attracted international interest.

The 3x 60’ doc from Passion Pictures for National Geographic Channels International looks at the crash of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine for 2014 after a rogue missile strike and the amateur sleuthing which fought for justice.

ABC (Australia), VRT (Belgium), and CBC/Radio-Canada have picked up the series.