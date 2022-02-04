Discovery+ unveils slate of documentaries from leading filmmakers for 2022

Unscripted streamer Discovery+ has unveiled a slate of documentaries from acclaimed filmmakers for its global feed in 2022.

From 11-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock comes Legacy: In The Shadow Of Greatness (launching March 8), a six-part docuseries following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to break out from their parents’ shadows and become legends in their own right.

Additional new offerings include Inventions That Changed History (launching March 31), a six-part series that tells the stories behind the world’s most important inventions.

Two new additions to the Undiscovered strand of documentaries are: Undiscovered: Edgewood (launching May 19), uncovering bizarre and top-secret drug experiments that were performed on US soldiers for decades; and Undiscovered: Finding Amelia, following a brand-new expedition to locate and bring home Amelia Earhart (launching June 9).

The documentaries join previously announced titles Destination Fear: Trail to Terror (launching February 24), directed by and starring Dakota Laden; Last Exit: Space (launching March 10), directed by Rudolph Herzog and executive produced and narrated by Werner Herzog; and Dear Mr Brody (launching April 28), an official selection of the Telluride Film Festival and directed by Keith Maitland.

Elsewhere, Discovery-owned true-crime cablenet ID has renewed its original series Murder Under the Friday Night Lights for a second season ahead of its first-season finale. The show looks at what happens when the local high-school football team is the lifeblood of a community… and real blood is spilled. It is produced by Lion Television US.

In the UK, Discovery, Chimp Television and Krempelwood have once again joined forces to produce a second season of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, which will air on Discovery+ this summer. The first season launched in October 2021.

Also getting new seasons on Discovery+ are reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, 90 Day: The Single Life, Pig Royalty and Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. They join the previously announced renewals of Naked and Afraid of Love, Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life and The Haunted Museum.

Finally, Discovery+ has given the greenlight to an untitled docuseries from the award-winning filmmakers behind Trophy and Immigration Nation, Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Tollin (The Last Dance) and Mandalay Sports Media.

With unprecedented access and never-before-seen personal archival footage, the series will be a definitive portrait of three-time Olympic gold medallist and arguably the GOAT in two separate sports – snowboarding & skateboarding, Shaun White.