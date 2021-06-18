Discovery+ unveils comedy food series

US streamer Discovery+ is launching a seven-part food series with American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Launching in August, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco sees the comedian explore food culture, etiquette and how we eat.

Joined by friends and family in each episode, Maniscalco discovers the similarities between sushi and comedy, powers through a bout of sea sickness during a fishing adventure, throws a meat-centric dinner party for guests and goes on sandwich expeditions, according to the producers.

The first three episodes will drop on Discovery+ on August 12, with the remaining episodes rolling out every Thursday for the following four weeks. The series is produced by Maniscalco’s company What’s Wrong With People? and LA-based Triage Entertainment.

“Sebastian’s obsession with food, combined with his comedic genius, makes for the perfect Discovery+ series,” said Lisa Holme, senior VP of content and commercial strategy at the streamer.

“The same qualities that make Sebastian’s comedy so special – his curiosity, intelligence and cutting observations – also make his exploration of food something that will truly whet the appetite of our streaming subscribers.”