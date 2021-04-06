Discovery UK stocks HGTV, Food Network

Discovery in the UK has announced three commissions to air this year on its HGTV and Food Network channels, including a new series featuring celebrity chef Michel Roux.

Michel Roux Jr’s Simple French Country Cooking (8×60), from London-based Outline Productions, will join Food Network this summer.

The show will follow Roux to the Ardeche region of France where he will give viewers tips on mastering simple French cooking. It has been co-funded by Samsung and will be distributed by UK-based All3Media International.

Gok Wan is returning for a second season of Gok Wan’s Easy Asian (8×30’), which airs on Food Network later this year. It sees Wan share his passion for Asian food and is produced by Banijay-owned Sidney Street and will also include a Christmas special.

Also returning for a second season is Amanda Lamb for HGTV’s My Mortgage Free Home (15×60’). Produced by Glasgow’s Raise the Roof Productions, the series sees Lamb show UK families how freeing up equity in their homes could allow them to start new and debt-free lives.

All three series were ordered by Clare Laycock and Charlotte Reid is the commissioner. Matt Reid is commissioning exec for Food Network and HGTV.