Discovery+, TV Norge adapt Banijay celeb drag format

Drag Me Out first aired on TV2 Zulu

NEWS BRIEF: Unscripted streamer Discovery+ and Discovery-owned TV Norge in Norway have commissioned the first international adaptation of Banijay format Drag Me Out.

Banijay-owned Nordisk Film TV Norway will produce the show, which was originally created by Banijay’s Mastiff TV in Denmark for TV2 Zulu. In the Norwegian version, two celebrities go head-to-head in an epic drag contest, and a panel of judges will crown the evening’s best act.

C21 reporter 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

