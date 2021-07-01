Discovery+ to stream latest Herzog doc

US-based streaming service Discovery+ has picked up the latest Werner Herzog documentary and will stream it later this year.

Last Exit: Space was produced by US-based prodco Gunpowder & Sky and Herzog’s regular collaborators Spring Films in London and Taglicht Media

The doc explores mankind’s push to colonise space with the maverick filmmaker behind Grizzly Man narrating and executive producing and his son Rudolph Herzog (How to Fake a War, The Heist) directing.

Gunpowder & Sky (Everybody’s Everything, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez), along with Spring Films (Oscar-nominated, Emmy- and Bafta-winning Fireball, Night Will Fall, The Act of Killing) and Taglicht Media (Propaganda: The Art of Selling Lies) are to coproduce the feature.

Rudolph Herzog said: “Mankind’s quest to become space colonists has always been a fascination – the cutting-edge technology it requires, and the geniuses, dreamers and mavericks who lead this ambition. Last Exit is a brand new creative collaboration for my father and me and we are thrilled to be doing it with such forward-thinking partners.”