Discovery stocks streamer at All3Media Int’l

US streamer Discovery+ has concluded a deal for more than 250 hours of non-scripted content from UK distributor All3Media International.

Included in the deal is London prodco Studio Lambert’s adventure format Race Across the World (15×60’). Both seasons have had SVoD distribution rights signed for North America, India, Italy and Spain.

Also included are all four seasons of Studio Lambert’s Naked Attraction (40×60’ total), set to be available on Discovery+ later this year in North America. The series is already available in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands. A local Norwegian adaptation will launch on the streamer.

The SVoD platform has secured another romance format, The Undateables, made by UK indie Betty Productions. A deal has been signed for streaming in North America, with the show to be made available later this year.

The platform has also obtained All3’s catalogue of cooking shows led by Gordon Ramsay, totalling over 100 hours. Culinary Genius UK and five seasons of The F Word UK are included, along with six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares and two seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape.

As well as Ramsay’s cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait and Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine are part of the deal.

Also in the deal are three titles from London prodcos: Story Films’ Generation Porn (3×60’); Maverick Television’s The Elephant Hospital (2×60’); and North One’s Ski A&E (10×60’).

Finally, UK prodco Parable Productions’ 1×60’ special Extreme Everest and New York prodco Optomen’s The Parachute Murder Plot, also 1×60’, have been signed in the deal for North America.

Discovery+ has also commissioned 1×60’ fast turnaround documentary special GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack (working title) to be hosted by The Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort.

Produced by ITN Productions, it explores the story of how a group of amateur traders played the Wall Street pros at their own game. It premieres on Discovery+ in the UK on April 8 and internationally this year.