Discovery+ spins around GameStop doc

Factual streamer Discovery+ has commissioned a quick turnaround doc about the buying up of GameStop stock via social media that took place in January, to be narrated by Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort.

GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack (working title) will premiere on streaming platform Discovery+ in the UK on April 8. An international release is coming up later in the year.

The 1×60’ documentary features insider accounts from those involved in the movement, which was started by the decision of a subreddit to raise the stock price of a floundering games company.

The special is produced by London-based ITN Productions and Jeremy Phillips of Discovery is exec producer. Execs for ITN Productions are Bruce Kennedy and Ian Russell, with Mark Radice as producer.