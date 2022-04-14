Discovery+ seals supernatural deal with Zak Bagans

NEWS BRIEF: Discovery+, which sits under the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery banner, has inked a three-year deal with paranormal investigator, producer and filmmaker Zak Bagans.

Under the new agreement, Bagans will create, star in and produce more than 100 hours of supernatural and horror content for Discovery+, including new seasons of semi-scripted series The Haunted Museum, paranormal series Ghost Adventures and several additional specials and untitled creative projects currently in the works. Discovery said the deal will encompass more investigative-style programmes and scripted content, as well as new spin-off series, creative projects and signature tentpole events.