Discovery+ roll out short films showcasing Black Britain Unspoken creatives

Black Britain Unspoken is releasing three news films

Black Britain Unspoken (BBU), a Warner Bros Discovery Access talent development programme for under-represented creatives, has launched three new titles on Discovery+ and YouTube.

The third series of short films comprises of Dancing on Road, directed by Lauren Gee, Mandem, directed by Joladé Olusanya and Lloyd the Instructor, directed by Donell Atkinson-Johnson.

Launched in 2022, BBU was formed in partnership with WBD Employee Business Resource Group (BRG), the multicultural alliance which worked with WBD’s UK & Ireland commissioning teams following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

It aims to give opportunities to black British filmmakers who are breaking into the industry by providing pitch-to-production experience.

Asif Sadiq MBE, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, WBD, said: ‘It is a proud moment to be celebrating the third series of BBU – bringing our BBU cohort to a total of nine exceptional directors

“Lauren, Joladé and Donell are fantastic storytellers, each providing an insight into their community that is unique and thought provoking – we are incredibly excited to launch their shorts and to continue supporting them in the next steps of their creative journey.”

Neil Batey 03-10-2024 ©C21Media
