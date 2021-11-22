Please wait...
Discovery renews Eli Roth’s Ghost story, Haunted Museum for second seasons

Eli Roth on set for A Ghost Ruined My Life

US SVoD service Discovery+ and Discovery-owned network Travel Channel have renewed Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life and horror anthology series The Haunted Museum for second seasons.

Both shows are exec produced by horror filmmaker Roth (Hostel, Green Inferno). Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life is a Blue Ant Media and Discovery coproduction, produced by Toronto-based production company Cream Productions.

Matt Booi, David Brady and Kate Harrison Karman serve as executive producers for Cream, with Armen Kazazian as series producer and Cathy Garland exec producing for Discovery+. In the show, which is part docuseries and part scripted anthology, Roth presents tales of real-life hauntings.

Also produced by Cream, The Haunted Museum features drama stories inspired by relics on display in paranormal investigator Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum.

Bagans and Roth exec produce alongside Christine Shuler, Kate Harrison Karman and David Brady. Stephen Scott is series producer.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 22-11-2021 ©C21Media

