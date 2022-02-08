Please wait...
Discovery+ reboots reality show Beauty and the Geek, commissions new dating show

Hosts of the UK reboot of Beauty and the Geek, Mollie King and Matt Edmondson

Discovery UK has commissioned a pair of original reality series for its Discovery+ streaming service.

The factual broadcaster is rebooting classic reality format Beauty and the Geek and moving ahead with new format Zodiac Island (w/t). Both shows will drop on Discovery+ in the UK later this year.

Matt Edmondson and Mollie King (The Saturdays), presenters of BBC Radio 1’s Matt and Mollie, will together host the UK reboot of Beauty and the Geek – the reality show that pairs eight conventional beauties with eight self-proclaimed ‘geeks’.

Produced by Banijay-owned Initial, the eight-episode series will offer a cash prize of £50,000 (US$67,750) to the winning couple.

Distributed internationally by Banijay, Beauty and the Geek was originally created in 2005 by US broadcast network Fox and adapted in more than 20 markets across Europe, Latin America and beyond.

The 10×60’ series Zodiac Island (w/t) is produced by Barefaced TV (part of STV Studios) and will feature three astrologers who will find matches for 12 cynical singletons. Living together during one lunar cycle on a sun-soaked Greek island, the series will test whether matching couples by their birth charts will lead to true love.

The two reality shows were ordered by Discovery UK’s Clare Laycock, commissioned by Charlotte Reid and executive produced by Steven Fullagar for Discovery+.

