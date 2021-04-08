Discovery+ poaches Facebook’s Faulkner

Factual streamer Discovery+ has hired Facebook’s head of unscripted, Toby Faulkner, as senior VP of content.

Based in LA, Faulkner has worked as Facebook’s unscripted chief since 2017, prior to which he was VP of development and programming at A+E Networks’ cablenet FYI for five years.

He started his TV career as a producer and director at commercial broadcaster ITV in the UK, a role he held for eight years, following which he moved to the US to freelance as a showrunner and producer for prodcos including Banijay’s Zodiak, BBC Worldwide, Optomen, All3Media-owned Studio Lambert, Fremantle and Stick Figure Productions.

Faulkner’s credits include Red Table Talk and 9 Months with Courteney Cox at Facebook and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! at ITV. While freelancing in the US, he worked on shows such as Undercover Boss for CBS and Dancing with the Stars and Wife Swap for ABC.

In his new position at Discovery+, Faulkner will focus on partnering with the various network teams at the wider Discovery group on original series for the streamer. He will report to Lisa Holme, Discovery’s senior VP of content and commercial strategy.

Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.